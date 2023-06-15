Experts In Wood Flooring Brisbane Wide

Harris Timber provides an extensive range of premium timber, wooden, and hardwood flooring in Brisbane.

Premium Hardwood Flooring For Brisbane Homes

When you are looking for timber flooring in Brisbane, look no further than Harris Timber. Our services bring an illustrious standard to the timber and flooring industry, not only in our performance, but also in our philosophy. If you would love the look of timber flooring for your Brisbane home, then call Harris Timber today on 0478 748 558 or book an appointment and we can assist you with your selection.

Types Of Wooden Flooring

Here at Harris Timber, you have plenty of choice when it comes to wooden flooring in Brisbane. Some of the fantastic options we have available include Solid Timber Flooring, Engineered Straight Flooring, Engineered Parquetry, Solid Parquetry, Hardwood Flooring, and more. We know you’ll adore our flooring as much as we take great pride in providing wood flooring for Brisbane residential and commercial clients.

You can create different moods in your home or business with Solid Timber Flooring. Whether you want a floor that is simple and restrained, elegant yet timeless, or vibrant and one-of-a-kind, there is plenty of choice in timber, colours, and finishes to choose from.

Our range of timber flooring comes in a stunning array of colours and styles all from Australia’s leading suppliers, and will bring natural beauty and warmth into any space within your home.

Engineered Flooring

Incredibly versatile, engineered flooring offers exceptional durability and scratch resistance, and can be installed easily and with accuracy onto your existing timber subfloor (either batten frame or plywood). Our Engineered Parquetry range comes in modern geometric patterns (made with multiple strips of wood), in different shades of engineered wood grain. Made from solid timber hardwood, Solid Parquetry is a classic style that will provide a luxury look in any room. Don’t believe us? Parquet flooring is the style of flooring used in the Palace of Versailles, and it can bring a level of opulence to your home as well. Hardwood Flooring is stylish, versatile, durable, and long lasting. With different grain patterns, textures, and colours available, you are sure to find a design that fits what you are looking for in your home. If you require assistance with deciding on the right hardwood flooring for your Brisbane property, our Harris Timber team is always happy to help.

Engineered vs Solid Timber Flooring

When deciding on wooden flooring for your Brisbane home or business, you already have plenty to consider, and many clients ask us: what is the difference between solid timber and engineered flooring?

Quite simply, solid timber flooring is a type of hardwood flooring that is made from a single piece of timber. With all the varieties of trees, you have plenty of species to choose from, and each of these comes in different colours and finishes. Solid timber is renewable and sustainably sourced, is easy to clean and maintain, and it offers natural insulation.

Engineered flooring, on the other hand, has been engineered to give the appearance of solid timber, and is made by sandwiching real wood between a protective coating and a plywood substrate. Engineered timber flooring will give you the look of a hardwood floor, but it is durable, water resistant, more affordable, and you can install it as either a floating floor or nailed/glued down. Engineered flooring is also quick to install, and it doesn’t require sanding or polishing.

The Advantages Of Wooden Flooring

A hardy flooring option, wood floors will not only look gorgeous, wooden flooring will benefit active families who need a floor that will take everyday wear and tear with ease. You will not only love the look, but you will also love how easy it is to care for wood flooring in Brisbane.

Many home buyers especially look for wooden flooring in Brisbane properties, so by installing wooden floors you will also increase the value of your property, and will have more people wanting to buy your home when you do decide to sell.

There are plenty of options available when it comes to timber flooring, and each species comes with its own unique look and feel.
If you need assistance understanding the ideal types of wooden flooring for Brisbane homes, contact our Harris Timber team today, and we can help you to find the right wood tone or grain pattern to suit the vision you have for your interiors.

