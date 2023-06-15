Experts In Wood Flooring Brisbane Wide
Premium Hardwood Flooring For Brisbane Homes
Types Of Wooden Flooring
Here at Harris Timber, you have plenty of choice when it comes to wooden flooring in Brisbane. Some of the fantastic options we have available include Solid Timber Flooring, Engineered Straight Flooring, Engineered Parquetry, Solid Parquetry, Hardwood Flooring, and more. We know you’ll adore our flooring as much as we take great pride in providing wood flooring for Brisbane residential and commercial clients.
You can create different moods in your home or business with Solid Timber Flooring. Whether you want a floor that is simple and restrained, elegant yet timeless, or vibrant and one-of-a-kind, there is plenty of choice in timber, colours, and finishes to choose from.
Our range of timber flooring comes in a stunning array of colours and styles all from Australia’s leading suppliers, and will bring natural beauty and warmth into any space within your home.
Engineered Flooring
Engineered vs Solid Timber Flooring
When deciding on wooden flooring for your Brisbane home or business, you already have plenty to consider, and many clients ask us: what is the difference between solid timber and engineered flooring?
Quite simply, solid timber flooring is a type of hardwood flooring that is made from a single piece of timber. With all the varieties of trees, you have plenty of species to choose from, and each of these comes in different colours and finishes. Solid timber is renewable and sustainably sourced, is easy to clean and maintain, and it offers natural insulation.
Engineered flooring, on the other hand, has been engineered to give the appearance of solid timber, and is made by sandwiching real wood between a protective coating and a plywood substrate. Engineered timber flooring will give you the look of a hardwood floor, but it is durable, water resistant, more affordable, and you can install it as either a floating floor or nailed/glued down. Engineered flooring is also quick to install, and it doesn’t require sanding or polishing.
The Advantages Of Wooden Flooring
A hardy flooring option, wood floors will not only look gorgeous, wooden flooring will benefit active families who need a floor that will take everyday wear and tear with ease. You will not only love the look, but you will also love how easy it is to care for wood flooring in Brisbane.
Many home buyers especially look for wooden flooring in Brisbane properties, so by installing wooden floors you will also increase the value of your property, and will have more people wanting to buy your home when you do decide to sell.
We are the professionals you can turn to for timber flooring in Brisbane
If you need assistance understanding the ideal types of wooden flooring for Brisbane homes, contact our Harris Timber team today, and we can help you to find the right wood tone or grain pattern to suit the vision you have for your interiors.