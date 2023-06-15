Here at Harris Timber, you have plenty of choice when it comes to wooden flooring in Brisbane. Some of the fantastic options we have available include Solid Timber Flooring, Engineered Straight Flooring, Engineered Parquetry, Solid Parquetry, Hardwood Flooring, and more. We know you’ll adore our flooring as much as we take great pride in providing wood flooring for Brisbane residential and commercial clients.

You can create different moods in your home or business with Solid Timber Flooring. Whether you want a floor that is simple and restrained, elegant yet timeless, or vibrant and one-of-a-kind, there is plenty of choice in timber, colours, and finishes to choose from.

Our range of timber flooring comes in a stunning array of colours and styles all from Australia’s leading suppliers, and will bring natural beauty and warmth into any space within your home.